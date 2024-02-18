Schedule For New Seasons Of WWE On A&E Shows Revealed

Feb 18, 2024 - by Matt Boone

WWE on A&E is coming back.

This weekend, the first four episodes scheduled for the new seasons of A&E Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals were released.

Featured below is how things are lined up:

A&E Biography: WWE Legends

2/25 – Randy Orton
3/17 – DDP
3/24 – Davey Boy Smith
3/31 – Roman Reigns

WWE Rivals

2/25 – Triple H vs. The Rock
3/17 – John Cena vs. Randy Orton
3/24 – Edge & Christian vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy
3/31 – Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

