Schedule For New Seasons Of WWE On A&E Shows Revealed
WWE on A&E is coming back.
This weekend, the first four episodes scheduled for the new seasons of A&E Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals were released.
Featured below is how things are lined up:
A&E Biography: WWE Legends
2/25 – Randy Orton
3/17 – DDP
3/24 – Davey Boy Smith
3/31 – Roman Reigns
WWE Rivals
2/25 – Triple H vs. The Rock
3/17 – John Cena vs. Randy Orton
3/24 – Edge & Christian vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy
3/31 – Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz