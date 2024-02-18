Punk, Belair, and Ford attend UFC 298

The UFC and WWE kicked off their first weekend takeover of the Honda Center in Anaheim, California as part of their new five-year deal with OCVIBE.

The UFC held their UFC 298 pay-per-view last night in the arena where WWE Superstars CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford were in attendance. All three were shown on screen and Punk even got the “Retired UFC Welterweight” in the lower third graphic.

WWE will be holding Monday Night Raw in the same location tomorrow night with nearly 11,000 fans already purchasing tickets. The UFC used the full arena and packed in an additional 17,000 MMA fans making it a great long weekend for the Honda Center.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

