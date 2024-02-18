Orange Cassidy makes surprise appearance at RevPro High Stakes event in London

AEW International champion Orange Cassidy made a surprise appearance at the RevPro High Stakes event at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre today.

Cassidy received a huge pop from the crowd when he came out from the back for his unannounced match where he defended the title against Shigehiro Irie, Sha Samuels, Flash Morgan Webster, Spike Trivet, Richard Holliday and Cameron Khai in a seven-way match.

AEW’s Anthony Ogogo and Will Ospreay were also part of the event.

Cassidy, along with Darby Allin, accompanied AEW President Tony Khan to the Fulham match against Aston Villa yesterday but unfortunately it wasn’t good news for Khan’s team as they lost. The Aston Villa X account then trolled the AEW boss by posting the result and Price Nana dancing in the background.

Wait a minute! We thought Shigehiro Irie was the 6th man, but we now have a 7-way as @AEW's @orangecassidy is here – and it's for his International Championship!https://t.co/fX5Iut2Z5j#HighStakes2024 pic.twitter.com/UmyDl11HZ1 — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 18, 2024

