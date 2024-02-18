Montez Ford Admits He’s Thought About Fighting In UFC

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, co-stars of Hulu’s “Love & WWE,” were in attendance at UFC 298: Vokanovski vs. Topuria on Saturday night, February 17, 2024 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

During the event, Ford and Belair spoke with TNT Sports about Ford possibly competing inside the Octagon.

“100%. I do get nervous about messing up this pretty face,” he said. “I will say I’ve always been a fan of it, always train for it. It is something I was talking about in the last two years about actually going over and having a match.”

He continued, “Seeing CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and even Bobby Lashley, the guy I’m with now, doing different promotions, those fighter promotions. So, it was something I had an interest in, but it got shut down quickly by [gestures to Bianca Belair].”

Belair then gave her thoughts.

“Listen, it’s rough in there, you know?” she said. “You get a heel or a big toe right to the eye and get knocked out, and I have to watch that? It’s tough. I love to watch it for entertainment, but to see my husband in there… but I’ll support him no matter what he wants to do.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

