Video: The Rock interacts with the crowd after Smackdown goes off the air

After Friday Night Smackdown went off the air, The Rock shook hands with all of the rest of the Bloodline and then Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman left the ring, leaving Rock alone.

The People’s Champion did his usual poses on the turnbuckles acknowledging the crowd and he was showered with cheers despite minutes earlier calling them all inbreds.

As the WWE crew prepared to start the second taping for the night, The Rock interacted with fans at ringside, mouthing off some of them for fun but at the end of the day, still smiling. Rocky did give fist bumps to some kids at front row and then walked up the ramp, turned around and acknowledged the fans again.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

