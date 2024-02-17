Tiffany Stratton Vows To Make History At WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

2024 is Tiffy-Time!

After qualifying for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with a victory over Zelina Vega on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is ready to make WWE history.

Following this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, Stratton spoke about the win over Vega and how she’s ready to make history as the youngest ever Elimination Chamber winner.

“I mean, we all know that I was gonna beat Zelina Vega tonight,” she said. “But now I move on to the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, and I’m going to become the youngest ever Elimination Chamber winner.”

She continued, “Then I’m going to move on to WrestleMania and whoever the champion is, I’m going to wrestle them and beat them, toodles.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

