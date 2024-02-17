The Rock cooks the Salt Lake City crowd on Smackdown

The Rock turned back the clock and was a full-blown heel on Smackdown last night in his first advertised appearance on a WWE televised show in years.

The People’s Champion first showed up in his massive truck and parked sideways, occupying more than one spot and then came out for his promo in his vintage Versace shirt, only this time it was a vest, merging his Hollywood and Corporate gimmicks from decades ago.

The Rock made fun of the Salt Lake City crowd, telling them that they made a new indoor attendance record… a record of the biggest gathering of trailer park trash The Rock has ever seen.

He then continued to trash the crowd and their 50 wives and inbred families and at one point he told a “fatty” in the crowd that he’s gonna slap the herpes off his lips.

Rock berated the fans for having the biggest WrestleMania main event in history and they let it go, flushing it down the toilet, the same toilet that fans were on when they were being Cody crybabies.

The Rock kept on slamming the fans and the city, calling them spoiled and entitled little crybaby bitches before saying that he will do everything in his power to make sure “you” walk out of WrestleMania as a loser.

The camera work made it look like The Rock was pointing the finger at Roman Reigns, casting doubts that The Rock might be playing a little double agent here.

To end the segment, The Rock went for his usual “If ya smell” line but told the crowd singalong with The Rock is over, and continued the line by saying “If ya smell what the Bloodline is cooking.”

The show ended with Rock, Reigns, Solo, Uso, and Heyman all throwing their finger in the air, but Rock’s hand was more of an “L” shape than just the index finger, the sign for a gun…or L for loser!

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

