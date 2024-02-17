NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Sat Feb 17, 2024
The Complete Results from the Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
Luca Crusifino defeats Kale Dixon
Kiyah Saint vs Breanna Covington Goes to a No Contest Due to Interference from Loa Vice, Who Attacks Both.
Lola Vice defeats Jacy Jayne
Malik Blade and Je’Von Evans defeat Lucky Ali and Josh Black
Roxanne Perez defeats Tatum Paxley
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak
Lexis King defeats Javier Bernal
Arianna Grace defeats Sol Ruca
Tony DeAngelo and Channing Lorenzo / Ridge Holland defeat Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey / Wolfgang
Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Jaida Parker
Thanks to @UsedToBeOver and @obsessingalone in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM