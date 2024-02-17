NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Sat Feb 17, 2024

The Complete Results from the Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Luca Crusifino defeats Kale Dixon

Kiyah Saint vs Breanna Covington Goes to a No Contest Due to Interference from Loa Vice, Who Attacks Both.

Lola Vice defeats Jacy Jayne

Malik Blade and Je’Von Evans defeat Lucky Ali and Josh Black

Roxanne Perez defeats Tatum Paxley

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak

Lexis King defeats Javier Bernal

Arianna Grace defeats Sol Ruca

Tony DeAngelo and Channing Lorenzo / Ridge Holland defeat Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey / Wolfgang

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Jaida Parker

Thanks to @UsedToBeOver and @obsessingalone in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

