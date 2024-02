– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nikkita Lyons has been out of action again due to suffering some sort of injury. Lyons recently returned to WWE back in December, recovering from ACL surgery in January of last year.

– Chris Jericho is slated to be off of television for the next couple of weeks due to a tour with his band Fozzy. They are headed overseas soon. He last wrestled against Konosuke Takeshita.

