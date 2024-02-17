New Match Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE.com released the following about the addition of Chad Gable vs. Ivar for Monday’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show.

“For several weeks, The Alpha Academy have been at war with Ivar and Valhalla. Always one to lead by example, Master Gable now seeks a monumental win when he takes on the one-man wrecking crew in an highly anticipated rematch. Will Gable’s technical prowess be enough to avoid the Tsunami and crop Ivar down to size? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.”

Previously announced for the 2/19 episode of WWE Raw is Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental title, DIY & Awesome Truth vs. The Judgment Day, as well as the Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

