Most Popular WWE Matches In 2023

In the thrilling world of professional wrestling, WWE continues to captivate audiences with its high-energy matches, dramatic storylines, and talented athletes. As we delve into the realm of sports entertainment, let’s take a closer look at some of the most popular matches that unfolded in the squared circle of WWE in 2023. From legendary showdowns to historic encounters, these bouts have left fans on the edge of their seats, cheering for their favorite superstars and marveling at the skill and athleticism displayed in the ring. Join us as we revisit the standout moments and unforgettable showdowns that defined the year in WWE.

1. Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay



(Scott Lesh Photography)

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay’s bout at Forbidden Door enthralled fans all around the world with its agility, narrative, and raw intensity. Omega, as the IWGP United States Champion, proved his unrivaled in-ring prowess, while Ospreay demonstrated his fortitude and resilience. The two contestants’ clash of styles resulted in a dynamic and exciting duel that left viewers on the edge of their seats. From high-flying moves to hard-hitting punches, the battle offered everything a wrestling fan could want. The back-and-forth action and near falls added to the drama and excitement, with both men pushing each other to their absolute limits. Ospreay’s victory was a testament to his skill and determination, solidifying his place among the top competitors in the world. The legacy of this match will undoubtedly live on as one of the most memorable and talked-about moments in professional wrestling history.

2. Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre



(photo credit: WWE.com)

The ferocity and brutality showed by Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre in this match astounded the WWE Universe. Each participant brought their A-game to WrestleMania, demonstrating their abilities and drive to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther’s perseverance and technical brilliance, Sheamus’ raw strength and aggressiveness, and McIntyre’s agility and passion produced an ideal combination of styles that had viewers on the tip of their seats for the whole 16 minutes and 40 seconds of the fight. The near falls, high-impact maneuvers, and close calls contributed to the match’s drama and excitement, making it a genuinely unique event for everyone who attended.

In the end, Gunther proved why he is one of the most dominant champions in WWE as he pinned McIntyre to retain his title, solidifying his place as a top-tier performer in the company. This match will go down in history as one of the most popular and talked-about WWE matches of 2023.

3. MJF vs. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson and MJF’s 60-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship in 2023 was a magnificent masterpiece that highlighted the greatest qualities of both combatants. Danielson’s technical brilliance and perseverance were on full show, but MJF’s crafty tactics and in-ring abilities demonstrated that he was more than a talker.

The contest, which ended in sudden death overtime at 3-3, kept spectators on the edge of their seats, with each near fall and submit attempt adding to the bout’s drama and tension. The back-and-forth action, mixed with the storytelling and psychology of both wrestlers, resulted in a riveting event that fans will remember for years.

MJF’s endurance and ability to go toe-to-toe with a seasoned veteran like Bryan Danielson solidified his status as a top-tier performer in the wrestling world. This match was a true test of skill, stamina, and determination, and both competitors delivered a performance that will be remembered as one of the most popular and talked-about matches of 2023.

4. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ highly anticipated steel cage encounter at Payback in 2023 was a historic confrontation between two of WWE’s most formidable women. Despite this being Stratus’ first steel cage bout, she demonstrated that she was still a formidable opponent in the ring.

During the 20-minute combat, both women gave it their best, trading hard-hitting techniques and demonstrating their technical abilities. Zoey Stark’s surprise interference increased to the pandemonium of the bout, but Lynch’s quick thinking and agility eventually led to her triumph.

Lynch completed the Manhandle Slam from the top rope at an incredible moment, cementing her dominance over Stratus and gaining a historic victory. The connection between Lynch and Stratus, along with the high-stakes aspect of the steel cage fight, made this one of WWE’s most popular and memorable events in 2023.

5. Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Bryan Danielson’s long-awaited fight with Zack Sabre Jr. in 2023 was a showcase of sheer technical brilliance and wrestling ability. Fans were treated to a technical wrestling masterclass as these two talented sportsmen demonstrated their abilities in the ring.

Without gimmicks or distractions, the emphasis was exclusively on the art of wrestling, as Danielson and Sabre Jr. fashioned a masterpiece of mat wrestling and submission grips. The match, which had been postponed due to injury, lived up to expectations with an intense fight of strategic tactics and precise attacks.

Both contestants exhibited their abilities to target specific body regions and wear out their opponents, capturing the heart of traditional wrestling narrative. Danielson and Sabre Jr.’s accuracy and execution elevated their standing as top-tier in-ring professionals, making this one of the most popular and talked-about WWE bouts of 2023.

Summary

In 2023, wrestling fans witnessed unforgettable matches that showcased the talents and determination of top competitors. From the intense showdown between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to Gunther’s retained Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, each match was filled with high-flying moves and dramatic near falls.

Bryan Danielson’s technical brilliance shone in his battle with MJF for the AEW World Championship, while the steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus provided historic moments and high-stake drama. The long-awaited bout between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. exemplified pure technical wrestling mastery.

These matches of 2023 will be remembered as some of the most talked-about and popular events in wrestling history, showcasing the skill, perseverance, and passion of the athletes involved.

