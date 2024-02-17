Hebner comments on the allegations against McMahon

Earl Hebner Comments On the allegations against Vince McMahon.

“The only thing I can say is, I hope justice is served. Between Vince and John, they are in a heap of trouble. I think Johnny is trying to jump ship on Vince now. They’re both in this thing together. Vince knows what he was doing, Johnny knew about what he was doing, or Johnny knew what he was doing. That’s all I can say. I can say more and really bury them, but I’m just going to wait and let justice be served. My next book, I’m going to bring everything to that. You’re thinking the next book is going to be a jury book. I’m going to let it all out,” he said. “[Allegations] go back as far as 88 (1988) because that’s when I worked there. The BS was going on then, and it’s still going on now, probably.”

Laurinaitis has denied the allegations and has claimed that he was also a victim of Vince as Well

Source: K&S WrestleFest signing

