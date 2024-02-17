Bron Breakker joins SmackDown

Current NXT Tag Team champion Bron Breakker has officially joined the Smackdown brand and for the time being will be pulling double duty as he appears on NXT as well.

Breakker appeared on Smackdown last night and signed a contract with Nick Aldis and will be making his in-ring debut for the brand on next week’s show.

The former two-time NXT champion is one of the standout up-and-coming WWE Superstars who came out from the NXT system and the 26-year-old joined Tiffany Stratton as the newest member of the blue brand.

Breakker won the NXT Tag Team titles with Baron Corbin on this week’s NXT after they beat Tony D’Angelo and Stacks.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

