AEW News & Notes On Julia Hart & Stu Grayson

– Julia Hart is expected to be on the sidelines for at least the remainder of February. While AEW doesn’t expect the injury to the TBS Women’s Champion to be a long-term one, it is believed that she will not be cleared to return to the ring until March.

– Stu Grayson is still under contract with AEW, despite his recent absence on AEW programming. There isn’t much in the way of details regarding the recent absence of the longtime Dark Order member.

(H/T: Fightful Select)

