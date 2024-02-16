WWE SmackDown Results 2/16/24

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening live at 8/7c on FOX from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour blue brand WWE on FOX show is the return of The Bloodline duo The Rock and Roman Reigns for the first time since the memorable WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

Also scheduled is four Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches, with Logan Paul vs. The Miz and Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio on the men’s side, and Naomi vs. Alba Fyre and Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega on the women’s.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, February 16, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/16/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature hits and then we shoot live outside the Delta Center where we see a truck pull up and out comes The Rock.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Inside the arena, Corey Graves welcomes us to the show as we hear Kevin Owens’ theme music. “The Prize Fighter” makes his way to the ring to a huge pop for this opening Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match.

Dominik Mysterio’s theme hits next and he tries cutting a promo as he walks to the ring, but of course the fans boo like crazy every time he tries talking. In the ring now, the bell sounds to get this one started.

KO starts off in the offensive lead, taking it to Dom-Dom as the fans go wild. After some more offense from Owens, we see “Dirty” Dom take over. On the floor, Owens shifts the momentum in his favor until R-Truth shows up and distracts him, allowing Dom to take over again.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Owens fight back into the offensive lead. He hits a big senton and then a top-rope frog splash for a super close near fall.

Dom takes back over and hits an X-Factor before going for the Three Amigos. Owens stops him after the first two and then does the Three Amigos himself, until Dom stops him on his third as well and connects with a DDT.

Owens fights back and hits a top-rope swanton for a close near fall. Dom fights back and hits a 6-1-9 for a close two count of his own. Dom tells R-Truth to go get him a chair. He takes his time but eventually grabs one. He ends up sitting in it and then Dom turns around into a pop-up powerbomb for the win.

Winner and QUALIFYING for the Men’s Elimination Chamber: Kevin Owens

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Zelina Vega vs. Tiffany Stratton

Backstage, Drew McIntyre talks about his WrestleMania moment being stolen from him four years ago. As he continues, in comes LA Knight talking trash like a 1999 version of The Rock. After the two have some words, we see Roman Reigns arrive and tell Jimmy Uso it’s time to fix everything Jey Uso messed up.

The LWO theme hits back inside the arena and out comes Zelina Vega for her scheduled Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier. As she settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne talk about their title shot at Elimination Chamber.

As Tyler Bate talks about some potential team names for her and Dunne, in comes Dominik Mysterio who says they can’t beat any two members of The Judgment Day. Bate challenges he and R-Truth to a match next week. Back in the arena, Zelina is in the ring and the LWO theme dies down.

Tiffany Stratton’s music hits next and out she comes for this Women’s Chamber qualifier. The bell sounds and off we go. After some back-and-forth action, the commentators point out Legado Del Fantasma and Elektra Lopez sitting at ringside. We head to a mid-match break on that note.

When we return, we see Zelina Vega hitting a bunch of high spots, such as a 6-1-9 in the corner that knocks Statton off the middle rope, face-first into the top-turnbuckle. She follows that up with a Meteora for a close pin attempt. Carlito and the LWO come down. Zelina yanks Lopez over the barricade.

Back in the ring, Stratton takes over and hits her Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win. After the match, we see The O.C. approaching a dejected AJ Styles in the locker room. They say he’s forgot where he’s came from. Styles slaps Anderson. Anderson tells him to try that again. Styles walks off. We head to another break.

Winner and QUALIFYING for the Women’s Elimination Chamber: Zelina Vega

The Authors Of Pain vs. Javier Bernal & Beau Morris

A Post Malone segment airs to promote him curating the soundtrack for WWE 2K24. Back live, Damage CTRL are shown in a video segment talking in Japanese to send a message to Bayley. They say Damage CTRL may have started with her vision, but they made it what it was. They finish in English by saying, “No one is ready for Damage CTRL!”

Back inside the arena, we see the team of Javier Bernal and Beau Morris from NXT in the ring. The Final Testament theme hits and out comes the group to bring The Authors of Pain to the ring for this tag-team match.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Ivar and Rezar take turns beating down Bernal in the early goings. After a couple more moves and spots to Morris, who tags in, we see this squash match end in quick fashion.

Winners: The Authors Of Pain

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

The Miz vs. Logan Paul

Byron Saxton is standing with U.S. Champion Logan Paul. He tells everyone to start a “#ThankYouLogan” trend because he’s having his first match on free TV here on SmackDown and everyone will get to see him knock out The Miz. He then vows to win the Chamber and become WWE’s double-champ. We head to another break.

When we return, we see food being delivered to The Bloodline dressing room. Back inside the arena, The Miz’s theme hits and out he comes for this Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Logan Paul’s entrance tune hits next and the WWE United States Champion emerges. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Paul misses a standing moonsault and then Miz takes over and focuses his attack on the knee of Paul.

As Paul starts to shift the offensive momentum back in his favor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

