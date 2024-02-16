WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth continues next Friday night.

On this week’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, four matches were made official for next week’s show, which is being taped after tonight’s live episode wraps up inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for next week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh, The Street Profits vs. The Authors Of Pain, Bron Breakker’s SmackDown in-ring debut, as well as LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre.

IT'S GONNA BE BAD BLOOD! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/n5m1VsWGFn — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 17, 2024

A GENETIC FREAK MAKES HIS DEBUT NEXT WEEK! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/5q5fGwqsta — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 17, 2024

#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/aD8xyzU9jL — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 17, 2024

Let's go lads! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/oQtkIVqoxc — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 17, 2024

