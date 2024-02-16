Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 15,621 tickets for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view scheduled for the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3, 2024.

There are 461 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 16,082 seats.

On tap for the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view on 3/3 in Greensboro, N.C. is Sting’s retirement match, as he and Darby Allin defend their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson.

Also scheduled is Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship, Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship, Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson in the “I Respect You” showdown for the AEW Continental Crown Championship, as well as Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

