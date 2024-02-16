Update On Shotzi’s Injury From NXT TV Taping

Don’t expect to see Shotzi in the ring anytime soon.

As noted, the WWE Superstar was injured while taping a match against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, leading to her being pulled from her scheduled Women’s Elimination Chamber bout tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that Shotzi is expected to miss a significant amount of time after suffering the knee injury on Tuesday, and that while the extent of the injury is still unknown, a source tells the media outlet that she will not be returning anytime soon.

Additionally, F4WOnline.com is reporting that Shotzi was spotted leaving the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. this week on crutches.

We will keep you posted.

