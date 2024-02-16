The Rock Posts Teaser For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Salt Lake City, UT.

The Rock is ready to electrify.

Ahead of his return along with Roman Reigns on tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX show from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the WWE legend has surfaced on social media to hype the show.

“Breaking WWE social records,” he began. “Having fun – just getting started.”

He continued, taunting Cody Rhodes by referencing the “slap heard ’round the world’ at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’ll slap your punk ass 10 more times for the culture, and you’ll do nothing and like it. Tune in TONIGHT on SMACKDOWN LIVE on FOX at 8pm ET.

Rock concluded, “Salt Lake City will never be the same.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Salt Lake City, UT.

