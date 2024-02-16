The Rock Makes Tease For “Something BIG” Coming On Monday

Expect something big this coming Monday.

Ahead of his WWE return on tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, The Rock has taken to X to hype up “something BIG” for Monday.

“Something BIG is coming,” he wrote in a post today, along with the hash-tags, “#BDE” and “#FEBRUARY19.”

