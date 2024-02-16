RVD Announced For 4/20 Episode Of AEW Collision

Rob Van Dam’s AEW calendar is filling up.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend will be working a Trios match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and in a new announcement made by Tony Khan on Friday, “RVD 4:20” will return on 4/20 for another in-ring appearance on AEW Collision.

“I am thrilled to reveal that RVD will be returning to AEW on TV on TNT for the 4/20 Saturday Night AEW Collision,” wrote the AEW President via X on Friday. “I am eagerly anticipating THIS Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Tulsa on TBS: AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, FTW Champion HOOK and RVD!”

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday for live AEW Dynamite results coverage and again on 4/20 for live AEW Collision results coverage featuring Rob Van Dam.

I'm excited to announce that RVD will return to @AEWonTV on TNT for 4/20 Saturday Night #AEWCollision!

+

I can't wait for THIS Wednesday #AEWDynamite in Tulsa on TBS:

AEW World Champion @SamoaJoe/@swerveconfident/@briancagegmsi vs

Hangman Page/FTW Champion @730hook/@TherealRVD! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 16, 2024

