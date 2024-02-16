RVD Announced For 4/20 Episode Of AEW Collision

Feb 16, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Rob Van Dam’s AEW calendar is filling up.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend will be working a Trios match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and in a new announcement made by Tony Khan on Friday, “RVD 4:20” will return on 4/20 for another in-ring appearance on AEW Collision.

“I am thrilled to reveal that RVD will be returning to AEW on TV on TNT for the 4/20 Saturday Night AEW Collision,” wrote the AEW President via X on Friday. “I am eagerly anticipating THIS Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Tulsa on TBS: AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, FTW Champion HOOK and RVD!”

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday for live AEW Dynamite results coverage and again on 4/20 for live AEW Collision results coverage featuring Rob Van Dam.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kash

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal