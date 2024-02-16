Photos: Angel Garza Shows Off His Body Transformation After Four Weeks Of Hard Work

A lot can be achieved in one month’s time.

Angel Garza is living proof of this.

The WWE Superstar took to social media this week to show off his body transformation over the past four weeks.

“Four weeks of HARD WORK, LOT OF EFFORT, and DISCIPLINE,” Garza wrote in a before-and-after photo post shared via his official X account. “Nothing’s going to stop me. 2024 is MY YEAR.”

Check out the photos below.

4 weeks of HARD WORK, LOT OF EFFORT, and DISCIPLINE Nothing’s going to stop me ❤️‍ 2024 is MY YEAR pic.twitter.com/DFidMi1k6e — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) February 15, 2024

