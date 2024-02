NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Fri Feb 16, 2024

The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:

Wren Sinclair and Fallon Henley defeat Kiana James and Izzy Dame

Charlie Dempsey (William Regal’s son) defeats Brogan Finlay (Fit Finlay’s son)

Josh Briggs defeats Jonah Niesenbaum

Karmen Petrovic defeats Jazmyn Nyx

Chase U: Thea Hail / Riley Osborne / Duke Hudson defeat OTM: Jaida Parker / Scrypts / Bronco Nima (with Lucien Price)

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

Luca Crusifino defeats Je’Von Evans

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Lainey Reid and Carlee Bright

Andre Chase defeats Oro Mensah and Brooks Jensen in a Triple-Threat match to earn a future North American Title opportunity.

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Blair Davenport

Thanks to @Evitcefed in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email