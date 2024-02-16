Notes on Big E, Seth Rollins, and Nick Nemeth

– Nic Nemeth today talked about how Shinsuke Nakamura helped him with NJPW:

“We built up a relationship to the point where he said ‘if you’re ever getting out of here I can help you’ and I said ‘I might take you up on it one day’. That’s when I started exploring what was going on in Japan”

– Big E Says Seth Rollins Is Speaking For The Locker Room when it Comes To Roman Reigns & The Rock …

“I think he speaks for, in many ways, the locker room of guys who are there week in and week out, who are there on a nightly basis. That grind, it really builds a certain camaraderie and a certain respect for each other. Even if you don’t see eye-to-eye, ‘I respect that you’re here every single night.’ Look, on the same hand, the goal is really, in many ways, to become a Roman, to become a Rock, to be in a position where you’re not there every single night, where you’re an attraction, where you’re special. It’s really this dichotomy, is back and forth, which I really love, this push-pull, because who could ever blame a Roman or The Rock for being in a position like that? For us as hungry guys who are really there on a nightly basis, really pushing the product forward with what we’re doing on a weekly basis, it’s special. So I love that push-pull because look, we all want to be in that Rock/Roman position, too, but you also have a certain love for the guys with you who are grinding.”

Source: Appearance On The Bump

