Latest On WWE’s Plans For Rey Mysterio When He Returns

Rey Mysterio is on the comeback trail.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend has been on the sidelines from WWE programming since suffering an attack by Santos Escobar on WWE Friday Night SmackDown after losing his U.S. Championship to Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Rey Mysterio is expected to return within the next few weeks.

Upon returning, it is believed that Mysterio and the LWO will have a faction versus faction rivalry against Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma.

We will keep you posted.

