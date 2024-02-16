Kevin Patrick Comments On His Exit From WWE

Feb 16, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Kevin Egan, formerly known as Kevin Patrick, surfaced on social media this week to comment on his stint in WWE.

The former WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX play-by-play announcer took to X and wrote about his run with the company coming to an end back on January 25, 2024, after nearly three years.

“Nothing but love for three incredible years at WWE,” he wrote! “From the exhilarating experiences and all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I’m flooded with gratitude.”

He added, “In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kash

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal