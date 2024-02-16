Kevin Patrick Comments On His Exit From WWE

Kevin Egan, formerly known as Kevin Patrick, surfaced on social media this week to comment on his stint in WWE.

The former WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX play-by-play announcer took to X and wrote about his run with the company coming to an end back on January 25, 2024, after nearly three years.

“Nothing but love for three incredible years at WWE,” he wrote! “From the exhilarating experiences and all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I’m flooded with gratitude.”

He added, “In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers.”

Nothing but love for 3 incredible years at WWE! From the exhilarating experiences & all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I’m flooded with gratitude. In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers ♥️ — Kevin Egan (@kev_egan) February 16, 2024

