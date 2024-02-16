Big SmackDown *Spoilers* & Notes For Tonight

The Judgment Day are expected for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

But they aren’t the only non-familiar faces to the blue brand expected for the show.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, PWInsider.com is reporting that several faces have been spotted at the venue for the show.

NXT stars Dante Chen, Javier Bernal, and Beau Morris are all in town this evening, and Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker have both been spotted in the Salt Lake City area. Breakker is expected on the show for sure, and will likely end up on the blue brand going forward.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Salt Lake City, UT.

