AEW Removes Women’s Wrestling Veteran From Their Official Roster Page

It looks like Yuka Sakazaki is no longer “#AllElite.”

The Japanese women’s wrestling star has been removed from the official AEW roster page.

Sakazaki joined AEW at their inaugural big event back in 2019, and last appeared for the promotion in 2023.

Additionally, Sakazaki challenged for the ROH Women’s Championship in 2023, but has since been keeping busy with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

Yuka Sakazaki was still featured on the official AEW roster page as recently as a few weeks ago, with her profile being removed on January 20, 2024.

We will keep you posted.

