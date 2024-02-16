AEW announces a new signing, match announced for AEW Collision, and Thunder Rosa notes

Feb 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Bird has been announced for the ‘Mission Pro Mania’ show on Saturday, April 20th.

– Speaking of Thunder Rosa, she is in attendance at tonight’s CMLL show in Arena Mexico.

– Queen Aminata is All Elite…

– Next week when AEW Collision returns, it’ll be Bryan Danielson vs Jun Akiyama.

