AEW announces a new signing, match announced for AEW Collision, and Thunder Rosa notes

– Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Bird has been announced for the ‘Mission Pro Mania’ show on Saturday, April 20th.

– Speaking of Thunder Rosa, she is in attendance at tonight’s CMLL show in Arena Mexico.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa's in CMLL Tonight Representing the AEW Women's Division pic.twitter.com/mCNLNDbooS — Brandon McMullen (@BrandonMcMull20) February 17, 2024

– Queen Aminata is All Elite…

Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it's official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE! Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/7dWNaCEeyJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 17, 2024

– Next week when AEW Collision returns, it’ll be Bryan Danielson vs Jun Akiyama.

