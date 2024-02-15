WWE Enters Into Digital Partnership With Panini America

WWE and Panini America have entered into an “epic digital partnership.”

On Thursday, a press release was issued to announce that WWE has arrived in Panini Blockchain with the release of Blockchain Donruss Elite WWE.

Check out the complete announcement below courtesy of the official WWE Corporate website.

WWE ARRIVES IN PANINI BLOCKCHAIN

Panini America Announces Epic Digital Partnership

STAMFORD, Conn., February 15, 2024 – The Superstars of WWE are joining Panini Blockchain with the release of Blockchain Donruss Elite WWE. The product introduces the Panini digital card debuts of WWE Superstars, including John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, Finn Baìlor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Lyra Valkyria.

The platform is a secure environment to purchase and virtually rip digital packs of Panini’s unique brands. In addition, collectors can participate in exciting collection challenges, to win cards, not available in packs and digital crafting events, where collectors can turn common cards into numbered exclusive cards.

The initial release of Donruss Elite brand includes more than 100 WWE Superstars with exciting inserts, including Star Status, Spellbound, and Title Waves.

“For the last 3 years we’ve been focused on delivering a top-tier Blockchain product to our collectors, and adding a brand like WWE to the roster, with such a rabid audience, and deep history is in line with what our community has come to expect,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations.

Additional Blockchain WWE releases will follow with other exciting brands including Panini’s flagship brand, Prizm.

About Panini America

Panini America is a subsidiary of The Panini Group, established over 60 years ago in Modena, Italy with subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, NASCAR, FIFA, UFC, WWE, College, Disney and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.