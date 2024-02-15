TNA, Impact Report, 2/15/24

Join us tonight for up to minute, detail results from TNA Wrestling.

Moose (World Champion) will face Kushida with everyone banned from ringside. Match 2 in the best of 3 series between The GYVs and ABC Jordynne Grace (World Champion) VS Savannah Evans (with Gisele Shaw) Jake Something VS Frankie Kazarian Digital Media Champion, Crazzy Steve VS Rhino Deaner VS Joe Hendry

Match 1. Jake Something VS Frankie Kazarian

Kaz is fresh off a heal turn and Jake is the first to challenge him since doing so. Jake gets the best of Kaz in the opening mins, end eventually hurls Kaz to the floor not once, but twice. Kaz rakes the eyes on the apron and legdrops Jake over the ropes, dropping his neck on them. After a neckbreaker follow up, Kaz gets a two count. Kaz chops and punches Something repeatedly and then drives a knee in the head a few times. Kaz then slams Jak and springboard legdrops him. Jake counters with a forearm to the head after he was whipped into the corner. Jake builds momentum with a series of slams. He gets a two count off a falcon arrow. Kaz delivers a slingshot DDT for a long two count after reversing a whip. Jake splashes Kaz in the corner, but tries again and shoulders the post. Kaz then sets up Josh for a superplex. Jake blocks it. Kaz pulls the legs out from Jake and covers him for 3 with his legs on the ropes.

Winner by pinfall, Frankie Kazarian

Eric Young cuts a backstage promo on Frankie Kazarian. He invites Kaz to meet him to talk out there differences next week in the ring.

Match 2. World Champion, Jordynne Grace VS Savannah Evans (with Gisele Shaw)

Evans jumps the champ and muscles her with slams and suplexes to start the match. Grace pump kicks Evans and then works her over in the corner. Grace gets a pin attempt off a Videobomb. Grace then gets the pin after a musclebuster.

Winner and still World Champion, Jordynne Grace

Post match Shaw hits Grace with her the Ultimate X prop. She then turns on Evans for good measure. She leaves them all on their back.

Ash by Elegance is interviewed backstage. She says she will make her debut next week. She also has her own personal interviewer.

Alan Angels has Simon Gotch in for the next edition of Sound Check. Angels asks Gotch what his problem is with Josh Alexander. Interesting Scott D’Amore is mentioned heavily during this segment. He says that he lost to Josh 5 years ago, and D’Amore gave Josh a contract and everything since then. He says he has been eliminated from history, but Josh has been named a hero. He says when he lost that match, it ruined his career, and he now wants revenge. Josh walks in the show and attacks Gotch.

Match 3. The Grizzled Young Vets, Zack Gibson and James Drake VS ABC, Chris Bey and Ace Austin (World Tag Team Champions)

The GYVs have a 1 – 0 lead in the best of 3 series. If the ABC lose tonight, they lose the belts. Ace is hurt, but he is going to give it a go. Bey and Gibson start the match. Bey gets the best of him and tags in Ace. They double team Gibson. Bey tags right back in, but Gibson drags Bey to his corner and Drake tags in. Bey gets free and Ace comes back in and they double Drake with a click click boom. Drake eventually grabs the injured arm and shoulder of Ace and twists it. Drake then dropkicks the bad arm. Ace threw the ropes to the floor. Back in the ring, Drake uses a variety of moves stretching and twisting Ace’s bad arm. Gibson tags in and continues to work the injury. The match has slowed down. The GYVs make several tags and keep Bey out of the match. They uses various illegal moves to prevent the tag and work on the injured arm and shoulder. Ace eventually delivers a kick to the head of Gibson. Drake still makes the save and locks Ace back into a shoulder lock. Ace muscles Drake into a slam. He makes the tag. Bey comes in hot. He dives to Gibson on the floor. He then lariats Drake off the top. Gibson inters and they both are super kicked. Bey hits a brainbuster on Drake. Ace enters to stop Gibson with a kick to the head. Ace can’t perform the 1 2 Sweet. He is thrown to the floor. Bey is set up in the Doomsday. Bey is crushed, but kicks out at two. Bey then delivers a famouser on Gibson. Ace and Drake tag in. Ace fights off Drake, but when Gibson enters to double team, it looks bad.. but out of nowhere Bey trips Gibson from the apron and Ace backslides Drake for the pin.

Winners of Match 2… The ABC

Dirty Dango has a vignette with Oleg and Bravo. This is a nonsense promo, but funny.

Mustafa Ali has a vignette next. He wants to be the leader of the X Division. The Good Hands are shown next, and they pledge their support to Ali. Chris Sabin walks up and The Good Hands make fun of him. They say Sabin is cracking under the pressure of Ali. Sabin is shown punching some unnamed follower of Ali.

Match 4. Digital Media Champion, Crazzy Steve VS Rhino

There is no rules apparently in this brawl. Rhino gets a table, but Steve cuts him off and he puts the table under the ring. The fans immediately lose it. Rhino suplexes Steve on the apron. Steve levels him from the apron. The two brawl on the floor, with Rhino suplexing Steve on the ramp. Back in the ring, Steve crotches Rhino using the ropes. Steve tries to use the belt, but the ref stopped him from that for some reason. Rhino TKOs Steve for a two count. Fans call for a gore. Rhino spinebusters the champ. Steve blocks the gore with a kick to the crotch. Steve grabs the belt and levels Rhino with it. He gets the pin.

Winner and still Digital Media Champion, Crazzy Steve

We get a incoherent PCO vignette next. He is going to face Kon at No Surrender.

Match 5. Deaner VS Joe Hendry

Hendry’s music is interrupted by AJ Frances. Joe says his feelings are hurt and speechless, but he says he would need a backup video.. but who would do that. He smiles and the footage rolls. He raps a song about falling over the top. He makes AJ lose it. Deaner jumps AJ from behind. AJ enters and he chokeslams. Rich Swann comes out and takes out Deaner. Deaner and Swann argue in the ring. Swann checks on Hendry as AJ walks off.

We get a clip from WWC in Puerto Rico where Nic Nemeth was attacked by Steve Maclin. After the clip, We see Maclin and the Rascalz gloating backstage. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven walk up. Trent challenges Maclin to a match next week.

Match 6. Dani Luna (with Jody Threat) VS Killer Kelly (with Masha Slamovich)

Slamovich interferes immediately and Kelly gets a two count in the first minute. Kelly then slaps Luna and PKs her. Luna is favoring her throat. Kelly gloats, allowing Luna to mount a comeback. She delivers a few clotheslines and a dropkick. Masha tries to interfere. Threat kicks Slamovich and Luna rolls up Kelly.

Winner by pinfall, Dani Luna

Masha and Kelly attack Jody and Dani. Decay, the tag champs chase off MK Ultra. MK Ultra and Decay will meet for the tags championship at No Surrender.

Match 7. Kushida VS World Champion, Moose (all wrestlers otherwise are barred from ringside)

Moose shoulders Kushida in right off the bat, but Kushida lands some kicks and Moose spills to the floor. Kushida dives to him, but Moose catches Kushida and drops him on the apron, face first. Moose injured his left elbow from the outset, he is in control, but favoring the injury. Moose hurls Kushida into the corner and follows up with a vicious chop. Moose kicks him to the floor and follows. He uses the post to torture Kushida, but Kushida eventually reverses the hold. Back in the ring, Kushida tries a top rope dive, but Moose catches and plants him. Moose then stomps Kushida’s arm several times. Kushida hurt his arm in the tussle on the floor with the post. Moose then lands a picture perfect dropkick. We see friends of the combatants watching backstage on monitors. Moose continues chopping Kushida on the floor. Kushida finally blocks him, but after a few blows of his own, he is slammed by the champ. Kushida barely beats the 10 count back in the ring. He then throws Kushida on the floor again. Moose went for a powerbomb on the floor, but Kushida locks on a hoverboard. They roll in the ring. Kushida moonsaults Moose twice off the top. He locks on the hoverboard. Moose gets his long legs on the ropes. Moose kicks Kushida. Kushida blocks a powerbomb and delivers a code red for two. Kushida stomps Moose repeatedly. He then dropkicks Moose, Moose misses a spear. Kushida misses a handspring back elbow. Moose spears him and it is over.

Moose wins by pinfall.

The System enter the arena to celebrate with the champ. They start beating on Kushida post match. Alisha Edwards even slaps him. Kevin Knight and Alex Shelley come out to make the save. Kushida gets to his feet and he and Shelley and Knight take control. The show ends to a Kushida chant.

