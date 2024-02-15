TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Preview For Tonight (2/15/2024)

TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

On tap for tonight’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV show is TNA World Champion Moose going one-on-one against KUSHIDA.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans in match two of their best of three series, TNA Digital Champion Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino, Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Something, as well as an appearance by Ash By Elegance.

Make sure to check back here tonight or on Friday morning for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.

Just eight nights away from #NoSurrender, don’t miss an all-new #TNAiMPACT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders! Full preview: https://t.co/sDu8DjaDsr pic.twitter.com/kIhJklDLYq — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 15, 2024

