Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/16

This week’s AEW Rampage is in the can.

At the AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX., matches were taped for this week’s AEW Rampage, which airs at 7/6c on TNT this Friday night.

Featured below are spoiler results from the taping.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (2/16/2024)

Sammy Guevara defeated Jeff Hardy in a No DQ Match. Hardy seemingly was injured when taking a knee to the head.

Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Russ Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Hit, Romero Cruz & Shimbashi.

Queen Aminata defeated Anna Jay.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Billy Gunn, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Evil Uno) & Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

