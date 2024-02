Another WWE departure has taken place this week.

PWInsider.com was first to report the news that WWE Senior Writer and Producer Jen Pepperman has parted ways with the company.

According to the report, Pepperman decided to leave the company on her own, ending a near seven-year run that began back in April of 2017.

As noted, WWE’s The Bump co-host and broadcast team member Matt Camp also parted ways with WWE this week.

