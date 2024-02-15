ROH TV Taping Results From 2/14 In Cedar Park, TX.

At the AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX., matches were taped for future episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Featured below are spoiler results from the taping.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 2/14)

*ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Nyla Rose in a Best of Three Falls Tables Match.

*Danhausen pinned Brandon Cutler with Colt Cabana after the superkick with teeth inside Cutler’s mouth.

*Komander won a Four Way Survival but when he pinned Exodus Prime. AR Fox and Matt Sydal were also competing.

