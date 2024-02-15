Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two big matches have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
On this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, it was announced that Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club will collide with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in tag-team action.
Also announced for the 2/21 episode of AEW Dynamite is Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, HOOK & Rob Van Dam in a big Trios bout.
Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
TONY KHAN COOKING ONCE AGAIN!
DAMN! WHAT A #AEWRampage SHOW & NEXT WEEK’S #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CDwxYNYfiq
— AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) February 15, 2024