LA Knight Wants Usher To Perform WrestleMania XL Ring Entrance

“Let me talk to ya!”

“YEAH!”

The latter is a catchphrase thousands of fans cheer every time LA Knight bounces someone’s head off a commentary desk at ringside during a match, or lands a series of strikes to an opponent in the ring during a bout.

It’s also the name of a hit-song by Usher.

“The Mega Star” thinks these two things should come together on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

LA Knight pitched the idea for Usher to perform the song live for his entrance at WrestleMania XL during his appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week.

“Wait a minute,” he said. “Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance or what?”

He continued, “I’m coming out and I’m [performing ‘Yeah’] with him. Let’s go.”

LA Knight want Usher to perform at WrestleMania, and he wants to perform with him. YEAH! pic.twitter.com/242JSAgYPx — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) February 14, 2024

