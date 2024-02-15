Kansas City Chiefs player gives WWE title to young boy during mass shooting incident

ABC News has a story up with Kansas City Chiefs player Trey Smith who gave away the replica WWE title that the team paraded around to a young boy who was hysterical following the shooting yesterday.

Smith said there was a little boy with his father who was a bit hysterical, panicked, and scared after gun shots started flying.

“I had the WWE belt the entire parade and I was thinking, what can I do to help him out?” Smith said. “I just handed him the belt and said, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one is gonna hurt you. No one’s gonna hurt you, man. We got your back.’”

Smith continued saying that he was talking to the boy about wrestling and asking him several questions to try and distract him from what was going on.

The replica WWE title with the Chiefs side plates was delivered to the team after they won the Super Bowl on Sunday and players displayed it prominently both on Sunday and Wednesday before the mass shooting incident.

