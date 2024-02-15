Eric Bischoff says AEW should hire Scott D’Amore

Eric Bischoff shared his belief that AEW should hire Scott D’Amore following his release from TNA Wrestling and that he shouldn’t join WWE

“I don’t see it in WWE. I don’t think — Scott hasn’t played at that level. Scott D’Amore, for as long as he’s been in the industry, has played in a creative capacity at a very low level. [A] meaningful level. TNA — initially, yes, meaningful. Some good stories, some good creative. Scott D’Amore has never played major league ball. He’s played minor league ball. Does that mean he’s not capable of playing major league ball? Absolutely not. But there’s no perceived immediate high value there based on his track record of playing minor league ball, because none of those successes have been extraordinary in that minor league. We’ll see.

“What I was trying to say… was that I see a path for Scott in AEW much more easily than I see in WWE. WWE right now doesn’t need creative horsepower. They need structure, and we’ll talk a lot about that, I’m sure. There are a lot of things that creative needs right now, which is all just about stability because of the recent changes, right? And it’ll get there. But AEW desperately needs somebody like Scott D’Amore. There’s a pre-existing relationship with Jeff Jarrett within AEW that would be beneficial to Scott D’Amore. At least, I think so. Maybe, they got heat that I never heard about. But I’ve always kind of heard good things about Scott from Jeff. So — and because the need is greater. Scott could have a much more significant, no pun intended, impact in AEW than he would be one of 18 other actually more experienced writers.”

Via Strictly Business podcast

