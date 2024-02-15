Drew McIntyre Dodges Question About Latest Rumors On His WWE Contract Negotiations

The rumors continue to make the rounds regarding whether or not Drew McIntyre has signed a new deal with WWE, as his current deal is reportedly expiring shortly after WrestleMania XL in early April.

During a recent interview with The West Australian, “The Scottish Warrior” was asked about his contract status with WWE.

“I can’t talk about that,” McIntyre said. “I’ll let the internet talk about it. I’ll just keep watching.”

He continued, “It’s interesting, I’m not the only one that has a contract in WWE. It’s just interesting that it seems to be mine that is on there every week for a year.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

