Athena calls Tony Khan a mastermind

Athena is looking ahead at what she wants to accomplish in 2024.

The reigning ROH Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event, where she hinted at a possible run as a triple crown champion between ROH and AEW. Athena later called her boss, Tony Khan, a mastermind in booking, stating that everything he does happens for a reason.

I just hope to end 2024 as the triple crown champion. That’s the greedy part in me. I don’t know if my body will hold up having to defend three titles in a night, but we’re going to try it and we’re going to go for it. That is my goal at the end of 2024. As much as I love Ring of Honor, I know that Tony [Tony Khan] and I have also talked, we know it’s not going to last forever, even though I call myself the forever ROH Champion. Just know, I don’t talk about stuff because I genuinely want it to be a surprise when it does happen. It’s coming. We have talked. Everyone thinks that Tony isn’t a mastermind, he is. He does everything for a reason. Just wait, be patient, stay on board with ROH because even if I’m not able to be on ROH, there are so many women, men, and tag teams and everyone gives their heart and soul to that cause.

