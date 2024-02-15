Adam Pearce Gives Shout Out To Jen Pepperman Following Her WWE Departure

Adam Pearce has commented on the release of a longtime WWE Senior Writer and Producer.

As noted, WWE Senior Writer & Producer Jen Pepperman parted ways with the company this week after nearly seven years working behind-the-scenes.

Shortly after the news became public, Raw General Manager and fellow WWE Producer behind-the-scenes, Adam Pearce, surfaced on social media to share his thoughts.

“Shout out to Jen Pepperman,” he wrote. “I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years.”

Pearce added, “I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!!”

Shout out to @JenPepperman. I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years. I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!! ❤️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 15, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

