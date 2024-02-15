2/12/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw did 1,747,000 viewers this week, down 143,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a slow start, peaked in the second hour, but crashed in the third hour.

The show started with 1,790,000 viewers and then increased nicely to 1,851,000 viewers in the second hour before ending the night with just 1,600,000 viewers. A quarter of a million viewers tuned out between the second and third hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.61, 0.56, and 0.52 ratings respectively for an average of 0.56, down 0.02 from the prior week. The show was #2 overall on all of television behind The Bachelor on ABC.

