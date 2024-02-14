WWE SmackDown Changes Announced For This Friday’s Show

Some changes have been made to the lineup for this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

In a new video, SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis confirmed the injury to Shotzi from Tuesday’s WWE NXT taping, and then announced some changes to the originally advertised lineup for Friday’s blue brand show.

Shotzi, who was originally scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton, is out. Stratton will now face Zelina Vega in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier, while Naomi vs. Alba Fyre will take place in the other Women’s qualifier for this Friday night.

Aldis also teased something is “cooking” regarding the scheduled appearance of The Rock and Roman Reigns for Friday’s show.

