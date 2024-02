WWE returning to Italy for the first time in five years

WWE is heading back to Italy for their first non-televised live event in the country in over five years.

The show will be held at the UNIPOL Arena in Bologna and will feature a mix of Raw and Smackdown Superstars as they continue their way to Backlash in France a couple of days later.

Tickets for the show including meet and greet opportunities go on sale this Friday, February 16.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

