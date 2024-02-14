Will Ospreay’s Opponent For AEW Revolution 2024 Announced

“The Aerial Assassin” is coming to All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette spoke with Don Callis in a backstage segment.

During the interview, Don Callis spoke about how dominant Konosuke Takeshita has been as of late, calling him a victim of his own success because nobody wants to wrestle him.

Callis spoke about how Takeshita deserves to be on the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, and because of that, he is looking within The Don Callis Family for someone to challenge him.

With that said, Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita was then announced for the PPV.

The Don Callis family keeps it in the family and makes a HUGE announcement for their next opponent! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @takesoup | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/bc729XRqEf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

