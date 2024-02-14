Tony Khan on why he tweets so much

“I think we’ve been able to promote the show and build engagement. Also, the company has a great presence and we have a great connection with the fans. So it’s a good question, but I think we’ve been able to build real engagement at times.

I think there’s tangible proof of that in our huge TV ratings and the fact that you know, I believe three out of the last four weeks, Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite has beat the NBA on ESPN straight up. We’ve had great, great success connecting with our fans, so I think what we’ve got going works really well.”

