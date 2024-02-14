The Rock Sends Message To Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Return On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ready for Friday night.

Ahead of his WWE television return alongside Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, The Rock has released a statement aimed at Cody Rhodes.

“Hear the rumble, Hear the rumble, Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle,” a post he shared via Instagram started, which included footage of himself, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman leaving the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event where Rock slapped Rhodes. “You f**ked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy?”

He continued, “You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief #KillersInTheJungle #Bloodline #WrestleMania.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here on Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Salt Lake City, UT.

