The Iron Claw streaming now on Apple TV and Prime Video

The Iron Claw is now available to stream on demand on Apple TV and Prime Video for $19.99.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

The film features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Maura Tierney as Doris Van Erich.

Released on December 22, 2023, The Iron Claw currently has a worldwide box office revenue of $36,966,593 according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

