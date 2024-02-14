The Bump’s host Matt Camp released by WWE

PWInsider.com is reporting that Matt Camp, one of the hosts of The Bump, has been let go from the company.

Camp has been with the company for four and a half years, starting with The Bump, and then hosting Raw Talk, Smackdown LowDown, Best of WWE, NXT Level Up, and also participated in panels at premium live event kickoff shows as well.

Camp, a former Sirius XM radio host, took reigns of The Bump after Kayla Braxton left her hosting duties of that show. Last week’s broadcast of The Bump was hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts and there was no mention at all of Camp.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

